Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover: NASA invites people to virtual launch, with a chance to ‘send their name to Mars’

Perseverance is the latest rover NASA has designed to search for “astrobiological evidence of ancient microbial life” on the planet Mars.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover on July 30 and people across the world can watch it as well as participate in many activities virtually. According to NASA, the launch will take place at 7:50 AM. EDT on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and half an hour before the launch, live commentary and countdown will begin.

It is to note that Perseverance is the latest rover NASA has designed to search for “astrobiological evidence of ancient microbial life” on the planet Mars. The rover is expected to land at Jezero Crater on February 18 next year after a seven month long journey, NASA said in a statement. The rover is also set to characterize climate and geology on Mars. The rover will also carry a Ingenuity Mars Helicopter further marking an attempt at controlled and powered flight.

Viewers can check the entire launch process live on NASA Television, agency’s website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Daily Motion, Twitch, and Theta.TV. Further, NASA said that it will also broadcast a performance from Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Gregory Porter who will be doing a special rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

All those attending the launch live via virtual means will be receiving mission updates along with some opportunities which are usually there for on-site guests. The virtual launch experience for Mars 2020 Perseverance rover provided by NASA will include a look at the mission from behind the scenes, some augmented reality filters, invitations to submit videos and become a part of broadcast, tool kits for students, and an opportunity to send your name to Mars. While the links will be available on NASA’s website and social media platforms for participation, viewers can simply visit https://www.nasa.gov/beourguest for related updates and information.

NASA said that during the launch of the SpaceX Demo-2 test flight in May this year, there were more than 112,000 people who registered for virtual launch. For the launch of Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, NASA is expecting more participants.