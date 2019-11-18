Mapping success: Whether economists will be in vogue or not, economics would certainly be

The year 1890 corresponds with the birth of microeconomics, the study of consumer behaviour.

By Ishaan Gera

In the early years of Netflix, the company was not only fighting with rental stores but was also competing with TV to get people to subscribe to the service. While shoemakers have been trying to decipher how people watch TV, Netflix, by using ethnographers, hit a gold mine. The company found that most people watched shows on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), and often binged for hours. This was the birth of binge-watching and the new OTT revolution. Netflix didn’t invent binge-watching, it just used it to its benefit to become one of the fastest-growing OTT platforms. While Netflix put ethnographers in limelight—companies like Nokia were also using them to decode mobile trends—the company also uncovered how to use a lost economic concept to its advantage.

The year 1890 corresponds with the birth of microeconomics, the study of consumer behaviour. While economics and political economy predate consumer economics, Alfred Marshall, with his book Principles of Economics, introduced the world to a new concept called utility. Marshall opined that utility could define consumer preferences, thereby effecting demand and price. As the utility of a commodity diminished over time, the demand for the commodity decreased, resulting in a fall in its price. This nifty little approach has since become the basis of demand theory. Any student of economics is first introduced to the concept of utility and consumer demand, before she is shown the breadth of the subject. But what Marshall could not explain was how to assign a numerical value to utility. Thus, he paved the way for JR Hicks to opine that it was easier to order preferences than assign a number to them. The indifference curve approach allowed economists to order preferences. The higher one would go on the indifference curve, the better they would be. While economists have been gung ho about the idea of indifference curves and revealed preference, it has been near impossible to order them.

Netflix could do it to a certain extent, so could Nokia, but the latter failed as it just stopped listening to the market and lost out. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and an all-pervading internet are allowing companies to track consumer behaviour and their preferences. Although the scale at which this is done is very basic—Google only knows what you are searching for, but not what you will be willing to pay for it—with interconnected services, even this may be possible. Consider this, when you ask Alexa to remind you to purchase a mobile phone, Alexa sends that information to Amazon. Now, Amazon can send you ads about mobile phones luring you to buy one. Once you start your research on what phone to buy, Amazon trackers know what you want, and what you are looking for before making a purchase.

They know how price sensitive you are, easily decipherable by the amount of time you log onto Amazon to check. Once you make a purchase, Amazon will have all the data it wants. The next time, your phone doesn’t need to break for Alexa to prod you to buy a new one—as soon as a phone suited to your needs is available, Alexa will inform. And, if your preferences match millions of other preferences, Samsung will make the perfect phone for you. Both, Marshall and Hicks, will be delighted. Whether economists will be in vogue or not, at the end of the day its just numbers, economics would certainly be. And, tech giants are to be thanked for it.