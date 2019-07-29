Man Vs Wild with PM Modi: PM Narendra Modi to feature in Discovery’s wildlife show with Bear Grylls

PM Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild.

Man Vs Wild with PM Modi! For the first time ever Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in Discover Channel’s internationally acclaimed wildlife adventure show Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The show’s host Bear Grylls tweeted its promo. The episode featuring PM Modi in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls will air on August 12 at 9 PM. The episode is said to be shot in Uttarakhand’s wildlife sanctuary Jim Corbett National Park. The promo begins with shots of Bear Grylls doing what he does best – crossing violent river streams in the Jungle and jumping from extreme heights. It then shows PM Modi arriving in his vehicle to meet Grylls in a jungle as the voiceover says, referring to Grylls, that the man who redefined the rules of survival unites with the leader of the world’s largest democracy.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

PM Modi then shakes hand with Grylls and welcomes him to India. The duo is then seen moving through the jungle doing various adventure activities including sailing on a small dinghy, making a harpoon-type weapon with knife and bamboo stick and Gryll giving PM Modi a warm jacket.

In one scene PM Modi tells Bear Grylls that he will keep that bamboo-made harpoon with him, “Main aapke liye isko mere paas rakhunga (For you, I will keep this with me).” In another scene, Brylls says to PM Modi that he is the most important man in India.

The episode will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the globe on Discovery network of channels. In a statement, PM Narendra Modi has said, “I have lived among nature for years, in the forests and mountains. It has given a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”

“The show offers a great opportunity to showcase India’s rich environmental heritage to the world and stress on the important message of environment conservation. It was a great experience to spend some time in the jungle again, this time with Bear,” PM Said. PM Modi described Bear Grylls as someone who is blessed with “indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

Bear said it was a privilege to take the PM Narendra “on an adventure into the Indian Jungle.”

Earlier, in 2015, Bear Grylls appeared with then US President Barack Obama on NBC’s reality show Running Wild. They trekked in the forests of Alaska and the episode went on to become one of the most watch episodes. Bear Grylls is famous for testing celebrities and makes them do literally wild things in the jungle. Many celebs including Kate Hudson, Zac Efron, Kate Winslet, Michelle Rodriguez and Channing Tatum have appeared with Grylls in his wildlife adventure show.