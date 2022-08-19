Major boost for India’s Gaganyaan mission, as ISRO receives crew module from HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered two pieces of space equipment to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its Gaganyaan mission. As per India’s premier space agency, this is the second crew module fairing (CMF) that it has taken from HAL for the mission.

As per reports, ISRO received the CMF structure on Thursday including the high-altitude escape motor Thrust-transfer Structure (HTS). It may be noted that the HTS will play an important role in firing an escape motor. This system will keep the astronauts safe during the mission. The motor will also help transfer the engine power to the crew escape module, in case of failure of a mission.

Also read: Year after rejuvenation drive, Bengaluru lake’s water quality shows improvement

In June, ISRO received a CMF structure that was built by Alpha Design Technology Limited, a Bengaluru-based company. Even as both these CMFs will be used in some form, the CMF that ISRO received from HAL on Thursday will be used during the first trial, livemint reported.

Recently, while speaking after the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)’s C-53 mission, ISRO chairman S Somanath said that the Gaganyaan mission will go through a number of tests and development flights. He also said that the mission might not be launched before 2024. Pointing out the risk related to the mission, Somnath also said that the agency would work on the mission very carefully.

Also read: Mumbai rainfall at 86% of average month before season ends, lakes replenished

Earlier this month, ISRO test fired Low Altitude Escape Motor (LEM) of the crew escape system.. The system takes away the crew module of the mission in case of any setback and astronauts are required to be rescued. The LEM helps in providing the much-needed thrust to the crew escape system in order to shift the crew module from the launch vehicle.

The space agency pointed out that the main objectives of static tests are to check motor ballistic parameters, validate motor subsystem performance, and evaluate the design margins. It also helps in checking the integrity of interfaces.