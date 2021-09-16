  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Raigad gets over 3,390 mm rainfall since June 1

September 16, 2021 5:05 PM

Khalapur taluka of the district has recorded the lowest 87.82 per cent rainfall, while Murud reported the highest 159.78 per cent so far, he said.

During the same period (June 1 to September 16) last year, the district had reported 3,288.63 mm rains. (Representative image)

Maharashtra’s Raigad district has recorded 3,396.43 mm rain so far since June 1, which is 105.6 per cent of its average annual rainfall, an official said on Thursday.

During the same period (June 1 to September 16) last year, the district had reported 3,288.63 mm rains.

