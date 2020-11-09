  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Mild earthquake in Palghar; no casualty

By:
November 9, 2020 11:31 AM

The district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018, especially in its Dahanu and Talasari talukas.

Last month also, a couple of tremors were experienced in Palghar.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was experienced in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

The earthquake was recorded at 5.31 am in Palghar, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

