Maharashtra: Medium-intensity earthquake hits Ratnagiri

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was in Ratnagiri district, some 350 km from Mumbai, and it occurred at a depth of 5 km.
A medium-intensity quake of magnitude 4 hit Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was in Ratnagiri district, some 350 km from Mumbai, and it occurred at a depth of 5 km.
- Delhi pollution news: Visible improvement in capital's air quality; city govt to submit lockdown proposal to Supreme Court on Monday
- Delhi pollution news: Air quality panel asks Haryana, Rajasthan & UP to consider closure of schools, construction activities
- Doctors say severe respiratory cases on rise in Delhi amid hazardous pollution levels
The quake occurred at 2.36 am, J L Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS said, adding there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.