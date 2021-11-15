  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Medium-intensity earthquake hits Ratnagiri

November 15, 2021 8:23 AM

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was in Ratnagiri district, some 350 km from Mumbai, and it occurred at a depth of 5 km.

earthquake in maharsahtraThe quake occurred at 2.36 am, J L Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS said, adding there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. (Representational image)

A medium-intensity quake of magnitude 4 hit Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 2.36 am, J L Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS said, adding there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

