Maharashtra feels winter chills with a sudden drop in minimum temperatures

The coming days are likely to be cold and dry in the state.

Winter chills that usually begin at this time of the year was not only felt in the northern states of the country but in Maharashtra as well. A sharp drop was recorded in the minimum temperatures and many places in the state including Pune witnessed cold conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pune is expected to witness minimum temperatures close to 15 degrees Celsius during nights till November 12. So far, the city has recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius along with windy conditions, which led to cooler days in early November.

A report by The Indian Express said that in South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha, the minimum temperatures were down by at least five degrees than normal temperatures. Mercury in Chandrapur too dipped to 11.6 degrees Celsius and it became the coolest city in the state. Other low temperatures were recorded in Gondia with 12 degrees Celsius, Amravati with 13.3 degrees, Yavatmal at 12.5 degrees, Satara at 14.9 degrees and Wardha at 14 degrees. As per IMD officials, the coming days are likely to be cold and dry in the state.

Citing an official from Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the report said that since there are clear sky conditions, the process of appropriate heating and it’s escape during the night is taking place with ease. For the next four days, the minimum temperatures over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada will be witnessing temperatures marginally below normal.

Meanwhile, for the last few days, the northern plains have been experiencing chilly winds and cold set-ins, These cold winds are now going to lower latitudes and have reached till Madhya Pradesh and northern Maharashtra. In cities like Ambala, Ludhiana, Delhi along with other neighbouring areas in Punjab and Harayana, the night temperatures have been recorded close to 11 degrees Celsius.