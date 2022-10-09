scorecardresearch
Magnitude 5.0 tremor strikes Greece; no damage reported 

Near the sparsely populated epicenter, residents reported hearing a buzzing sound, according to local media.

Written by PTI
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit central Greece early Sunday, but there were no early reports of damage or casualties. The tremor struck at 1:02 am and had an epicenter 12.7 kilometers below sea level in the Gulf of Corinth, about 100 kilometers west-northwest of the capital, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported.

The tremor lasted at least 15 seconds and was felt over a large area. Near the sparsely populated epicenter, residents reported hearing a buzzing sound, according to local media

Tremors of this magnitude are common in Greece, which lies in a highly earthquake-prone area, north of where the African plate is pushing underneath the Eurasian plate.

