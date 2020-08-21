Madhya Pradesh: Rains lash parts of state, IMD issues red alert for 6 districts

Apart from this, the IMD also issued an orange alert of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in 12 districts, including Vidisha, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Panna. (Representative image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts of Madhya Pradesh, even as downpour continued in several parts of the state on Friday. As per the alert, which will be valid till Saturday morning, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Betul, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Harda districts.

Apart from this, the IMD also issued an orange alert of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in 12 districts, including Vidisha, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Panna. Moreover, the department issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall at few places in 16 other districts of the state, including Bhopal, Rewa, Satna and Shivpuri. All three alerts are valid till Saturday morning, it was stated.

Showers were witnessed in several parts of the state in the last 24 hours. While Narsinghpur district received 105 mm rainfall from Thursday morning to Friday morning, Bhopal city recorded 80.4 mm showers during the same period, G D Mishra, senior meteorologist of IMD Bhopal, said. Monsoon is active in Madhya Pradesh and the state had received five per cent below average rainfall as on Friday, he added.