Madhya Pradesh: Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 MP districts

The alert is valid till Tuesday morning and comes at a time when most parts of the state have been experiencing rain for the past four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an ‘orange’ alert on the fourth consecutive day predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The alert is valid till Tuesday morning and comes at a time when most parts of the state have been experiencing rain for the past four days.

The orange alert is for heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Tikamgarh, said PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD’s Bhopal office.

“It is the fourth consecutive orange alert we have issued since Friday. Rainfall might abate on Tuesday as the low-pressure area over northwest MP has weakened. However, the associated cyclonic circulation over north-west MP still persists and an east-west trough was running along 25 degrees north latitude. Therefore, rain activity might be confined to the northwest of MP, including Gwalior and Chambal divisions,” he told PTI.

The official said another spell of good rainfall is expected by the end of July as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on July 28.

“Almost all of MP received rainfall in the last 24 hours. Jaora in Ratlam district received the highest rainfall of 260 mm rainfall in west MP in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am. Chhatarpur city received the highest rainfall of 42.4 mm in east MP during this period,” he said.

Alerts issued by the Met department are colour-coded from green to red. While ‘green’ stands for no warning, a ‘yellow’ alert advises authorities to be updated on the situation. An ‘orange’ alert forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall while a ‘red’ alert warns of extremely heavy rainfall.