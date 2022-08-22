Madhya Pradesh on red alert: Bhopal Schools ordered to remain closed on Monday, waterlogging in several areas

Heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, leading to the declaration of a holiday in schools in Naramadapuram District. In addition, schools in the state capital of Bhopal will also be closed. A red alert has also been sounded in 39 districts, including Mandsaur, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Jabalpur. Due to the heavy rains, some parts of the state, including Bundelkhand and Jabalpur, have experienced waterlogging. The water level of the Narmada river also rose due to the heavy downpours. According to the weather department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in various areas, including Dhar, Khargone, and Indore.

In response to the heavy rains, the gates of three dams, including the ones in Narmadapuram and Bhopal, have been opened to release excess water. Due to the heavy rains, the water level of various rivers in the state has increased. One of these is the Narmada, which goes through the state of Madhya Pradesh and crosses the border of Chattisgarh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a deep depression over northeast India’s Madhya Pradesh is expected to move toward the west-northwest and weaken over the next couple of days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a deep depression over northeast India's Madhya Pradesh is expected to move toward the west-northwest and weaken over the next couple of days.

In response to the heavy rains, some parts of the state, including Bundelkhand and Jabalpur, have experienced waterlogging. The areas in which water overflowed were identified as Hanuman Taal and Chhatarpur. The state government has issued a warning to the people to remain alert. In addition, the Meteorological Department has also alerted the officials of the SDRF, NDRF, and District Administration about the possible heavy rains.

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and southeast Uttar Pradesh. The agency predicted that heavy rains would affect the state in the next couple of days.

