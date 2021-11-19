Lunar Eclipse November 2021: Where and how to catch the longest lunar eclipse of the century

The eclipse today will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. (Representational image)

Lunar Eclipse November 2021: It’s Kartik Purnima today, or an auspicious Full Moon day, and today, a near total lunar eclipse is set to occur. The Moon will be covered nearly entirely by the shadow of the Earth. Not only that, but this is also going to be the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century and also the longest one in almost 600 years. The lunar eclipse began at 11:32 am Indian time and will last till 5:34 pm Indian time today. A report in IE cited NASA as saying that the partial lunar eclipse occurring today is the longest one since February 18, 1440. The eclipse today will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds (excluding the time when only the Earth’s penumbra would cover the Moon), while the one that occurred in February of 1440 lasted for 3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds.

While the eclipse is going to be historical and will also cover more than 90% of the Moon, it will sadly not be visible in India. Only parts of Eastern and Northern India would be able to catch the tail end of the eclipse, when a very small portion of the Moon would be slightly less bright because of the Earth’s penumbra. Meanwhile, no parts of Western and Southern India would be able to catch any portion of the eclipse – partial or penumbral.

However, though it is not the same, enthusiasts can still catch the livestream of the eclipse on Lowell Observatory’s YouTube channel, or watch it on the website of Time and Date.

As for when India will get to experience a total lunar eclipse, here is the answer – nearly a year later. The lunar eclipse occurring on November 8, 2022, would be visible from India. But enthusiasts would need to ensure that they go to open places or places that do not have pollution or cloud cover to be able to catch it then. But we’ll cover all of that when the time comes. For now, head to Lowell Observatory’s YouTube channel or Time and Date’s website to catch the live stream of the eclipse that is taking place right now!