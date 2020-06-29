Lunar eclipse July 2020: Date, timings and where to watch Chandra Grahan; here’s all you need to know

With the third lunar eclipse arriving on July 5 the troika of eclipses will be complete. Alike the first eclipse on June 5, the third eclipse falling on July 5 will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Time: After the year’s first solar eclipse appearance on June 21, comes the turn of the lunar eclipse which is falling on July 5. Usually an eclipse comes in pairs as a solar eclipse comes before or after two weeks of the lunar eclipse. The pairing of solar eclipse and lunar eclipse thus formed is the pairing of two significant celestial events. However, there are times when three eclipses can appear one after the other making a troika. In the current eclipse season, the first penumbral lunar eclipse fell on June 5 followed by the annular solar eclipse which appeared on June 21. With the third lunar eclipse arriving on July 5 the troika of eclipses will be complete. Alike the first eclipse on June 5, the third eclipse falling on July 5 will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: What happens during a penumbral lunar eclipse?

Penumbral lunar eclipse is a phenomenon when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow. Since the shadow falling on the Moon’s surface is faint, the moon appears to be in its full shape and the penumbral lunar eclipse is taken as the regular full moon.

The lunar eclipse falling on July 5 is the year’s third lunar eclipse. The first lunar eclipse fell in January, the second one appeared last month on June 5 and the third eclipse is going to appear on July 5. One last lunar eclipse of the year is slated to fall in the month of November. As per an IE report, the eclipse falling on July 5 will unveil at 8:37 AM in the morning, reach maximum eclipse at 9:59 AM before completely vanishing by 11:22 AM.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Will it be visible in India?

The upcoming eclipse will not be visible in India this time as the moon won’t be visible in the daytime. The eclipse will be visible in most parts of the African continent, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Indian ocean among others.