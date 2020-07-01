Lunar Eclipse in July! Check date, time, visibility of Chandra Grahan

The upcoming July Lunar Eclipse will mark the completion of Troika with Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on July 5.

The year 2020 is set to have its third Lunar Eclipse in a very short period of time. Known commonly as Troika, the phenomenon occurs very rarely in quick succession, and hence the upcoming lunar eclipse on July 5 is nothing short of special. The first part of the Troika, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse was observed exactly a month before the scheduled date of the next lunar eclipse, ie., on June 5 that followed an annular solar eclipse on June 21. The upcoming July Lunar Eclipse will mark the completion of Troika with Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on July 5.

2020 has been the year of many unprecedented and unique events in the world and by all probability, it will be a year to remember in an astronomical sense as well.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse date, time in world

According to timeanddate.com, the upcoming eclipse will begin at 03:07:23 am on July 5 and it will peak by 04:29:51 am. The Penumbral Eclipse is likely to end at 05:52:21 am.

Lunar eclipses can be seen from many parts of the world if the timezone falls into night time and the overhead condition is clear sky. The eclipse will be entirely visible to some parts of the world while the Moon will rise or set to some other parts of the world during the eclipse.

5th July Chandra Grahan date, time in India

The eclipse, known as Chandra Grahan in India, will not be seen in India. But as per IST, it will begin on July 5 at 08:37:23 am and it will likely attain a peak by 09:59:51. The Chandra Grahan eclipse will end at 11:22:21 am.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse visibility in world

As per timeanddate. com, parts of South/West Europe, Africa, North America, South America, and Antarctica will have proper visibility of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on July 5.

Chandra Grahan visibility in India

The Moon is below the horizon during this eclipse as it will be day time in Kolkata and India and hence the upcoming Chandra Grahan will not be visible in India. July 5 will also be observed as Guru Poornima in India.