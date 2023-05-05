Lunar Eclipse 2023: Rare & spectacular! Deep Penumbral lunar eclipse to grace skies – Here’s when you can see it

Chandra Grahan 2023, Date and Time: As the first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2023 approaches, people around the world are eagerly awaiting the celestial spectacle set to unfold on May 5. This cosmic phenomenon will be visible from India, occurring only a few weeks after the rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse that took place on April 20.

This year’s Lunar Eclipse will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, where the Moon passes deep into the outer part of Earth’s shadow known as the Penumbra, avoiding the darker, inner part of Earth’s shadow called the Umbra. According to Timeanddate.com, this will be the deepest Penumbral Eclipse until September 2042, adding to the significance of this upcoming event.

What time can you see it?

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India, beginning at 8:44 pm on May 5 and ending at 1:01 am on May 6. The Maximum Lunar Eclipse will occur at 10:52 on May 5. In cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, people can witness this celestial event from 10:52 pm to 1:01 am on May 6, says Timeanddate.com. However, observing a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse can be challenging due to its subtle dimming effect and the imperfect alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth.

While a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is usually only visible in carefully-controlled photographs or by people with acute eyesight, there are rare events where the entire Lunar face moves into the Penumbra, making the Eclipse visible by the unaided eye. Total Penumbral Lunar Eclipses are a unique phenomenon, as it’s rare for the Moon to fully enter the Penumbra without reaching the Umbra.

As the world gears up to witness this spectacular Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, let us marvel at the wonders of our universe and appreciate the rare celestial events that remind us of the vastness of our cosmos.