Lunar Eclipse 2022: Will you be able to watch the ‘Chandra Grahan’? Check India timings here

The total lunar eclipse, or in local parlance Chandra Grahan, is all set to take place on November 8 (today). For space aficionados, this celestial event will be the last one that will be followed by the next lunar eclipse in March 2025. It will be visible in several parts of India.

A lunar eclipse means blocking sunlight from falling on the moon and this takes place when the Earth comes in between Sun and Moon. According to the solar system, the Moon orbits the Earth and the Earth revolves around the Sun and during this course the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. This celestial phenomenon is called lunar eclipse.

Today’s eclipse will be the Purna Chandra Grahan, which means the whole Moon will come within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the lunar eclipse will start at 2.39 PM IST on November 8, with the total eclipse starting at 3.46 PM IST. The total phase of the eclipse will end at 5.12 PM IST and the partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6.19 PM IST.

Eastern cities will be blessed to have a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse while people residing in northern and other parts of the country will get a chance to see a partial lunar eclipse.

During the moonrise, people of the eastern part of India will catch the progression of the total phase of the eclipse but the people living in other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru will not be able to see the total lunar eclipse as it will have ended by the time the moonrise happens. According to the Ministry of Earth Science, most other parts of the country could see a partial eclipse.