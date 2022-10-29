Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, time & everything else you need to know about last Chandra Grahan of the year

Come November 8, we will be witnessing the last lunar eclipse of 2022. Notably, this will be the last total lunar eclipse for three years. While partial lunar eclipses will continue during this time, the next total lunar eclipse will be seen on March 14, 2025, space agency NASA said. This comes a few days after we saw the last solar eclipse of the year on October 25.

“On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area,” the space agency tweeted. In a blog post, NASA defined that a lunar eclipse “occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow”. “In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue,” it further explained.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: What time does it begin?



Start time of the lunar eclipse (with moonrise): 05:32 PM

The end time for the lunar eclipse: 06:18 PM

Duration of eclipse: 45 minutes 48 seconds

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Where can you see Chandra Grahan?



Total lunar eclipse can be seen only in the eastern parts of India whereas the rest of the country would see a partial eclipse. Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi and Guwahati are the Indian cities where total eclipse could be seen. Apart from these cities, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Mexico City will also be able to witness the total lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: How to watch the eclipse?

“You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour. A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions,” the American space agency stated in the blog.