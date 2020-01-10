Lunar Eclipse 2020 today: Know why Jagannath Temple is not observing the occasion

The first eclipse of 2020 will be a penumbral lunar eclipse (IE)

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse), also being called the Wolf Moon eclipse, on January 10 is the first eclipse of the year, nay, the decade. However, one of the biggest temples in India, the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, will not be observing the grahan, according to a report in Update Odisha.

Also read | Cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana: Fog engulfs Hisar, other places; Halwara shivers at 0.3 degrees Celsius

Jagannath temple is one of the four ‘dhamas’ in India and is considered one of the most sacred centres for pilgrimage and worship among the Hindus.

Why then is the sacred temple of Shree Jagannath not observing the eclipse?

According to Update Odisha, the eclipse will not be visible in the state. Moreover, the report quoted Jagannath culture researcher Surya Narayan Ratha Sharma as saying that there is no mention of the eclipse in the Odia almanac or the ‘Panji’ and therefore the celestial event holds no significance to the temple administration.

What is the lunar eclipse 2020 all about?

Here’s a quick guide to the Chandra Grahan of 2020.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth and the Sun form a straight line, with the planet blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon. The first eclipse of 2020 will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. This means that the three celestial bodies will not exactly form a straight line. Instead, the outer shadow of the Earth will cover the moon. Therefore, eclipse observers will have to keep a really watchful eye. The Moon will not be covered, it will just be a little darker, so look out for all the shades of grey.

The eclipse is also being referred to as the Wolf Moon eclipse. So if you come across this term anywhere, don’t get confused, it is, in fact, lunar eclipse 2020. Lunar eclipses coincide with the full moon. There are 12 full moons in a year and according to NASA, all 12 bear unique names. The first full moon was named by a native tribe in America, based on the wolves that howled hungrily outside their village during the cold months due to lack of food. Thus, Wolf Moon eclipse.

When can you watch the lunar eclipse?

In India, the eclipse will start at 10:37 pm on January 10 and it will end at 2:42 am on January 11. The lunar eclipse will last for four to five hours.