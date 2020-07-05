Lunar Eclipse 2020: Third lunar eclipse of this year is under progress. Where one can see it

The lunar eclipse under progress now has started appearing at around 8:37 am and it will each its reach maximum at 9:59 am, before vanishing by 11:22 am. (Photo: The Financial Express)

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The third lunar eclipse of this year is under progress now. The world has seen after two lunar eclipses and one solar eclipse so far this year. The first lunar eclipse of this year appeared in the month of January and the second one on June 5. According to reports, the last lunar eclipse of 2020 will appear in the month of November.

The lunar eclipse under progress now has started appearing at around 8:37 am and it will each its reach maximum at 9:59 am, before vanishing by 11:22 am.

Last month, the world also saw a solar eclipse on June 21 after the lunar eclipse on June 5. The rare phenomenon of Troika is complete now with the third lunar eclipse today (July 5).

In India, we won’t be able to see today’s lunar eclipse because of day time which will make it difficult to see the moon. However, the eclipse will be visible in most parts of the African continent, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Ocean among others, according to the reports.

What happens during a lunar eclipse? The positioning of the Sun, Earth, and the Moon will be in one line with Earth coming in between the Sun and Moon. When all three come in that position, the Earth overshadows the Moon by blocking the Sun’s light.