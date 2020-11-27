Lunar eclipse 2020: Check date, time and visibility of this year’s fourth lunar eclipse

The actual phenomenon behind the lunar eclipse is the coming of the Earth, the Sun and the Moon in one straight line when the Moon moves through the Earth's penumbra. ( Credit:The Indian Express)

The year 2020’s fourth lunar eclipse is going to occur on November 30. The eclipse will be the fourth penumbral lunar eclipse of this year, according to an Indian Express report. The three earlier penumbral eclipses fell on January 10, June 5 and July 4 respectively. The celestial event will be observed starting from 1:04 PM in the afternoon of November 30 and attain its full peak position by 3:13 PM the same day. The lunar eclipse after achieving its peak position will gradually start fading and completely end by 5:22 PM in the evening. With the eclipse lasting for more than four hours, the duration of the eclipse will be substantially longer than the previous eclipses.

However, unfortunately the star watchers and space enthusiasts from the majority of our country won’t be able to get a sight of the special event as the event won’t be visible from most of the Indian states. However, residents living in the eastern states of the country like West Bengal, Bihar, Uttarakhand and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh may get some visibility of the event. On the other hand, many countries situated in the European continent, Australia, North America, South America and countries situated on the Pacific and Atlantic coast will be witness to the fourth and last lunar penumbral eclipse of the year.

The actual phenomenon behind the lunar eclipse is the coming of the Earth, the Sun and the Moon in one straight line when the Moon moves through the Earth’s penumbra. Since the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are aligned in one direction, some of the light from the mighty Sun falls on the Earth’s sole natural satellite Moon through a penumbra. This leads to a part of the lunar surface getting darkened which is termed as the lunar eclipse. After the lunar eclipse event of November 30 gets over, another solar eclipse event will occur on December 14.