Lunar Eclipse 2020: Strawberry Moon in India today! When and where to watch; here’s all you need to know

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The second penumbral lunar eclipse of this year is set to take place today and is expected to be visible in most parts of the world including Asia, Europe and Africa and South and East parts of America. The penumbral lunar eclipse is also being called the Strawberry Moon eclipse. Before going out and looking for a full moon in the skies today, it is important to first understand what a lunar eclipse is.

Lunar eclipse explained: During a lunar eclipse, the positioning of the Earth, Moon and the Sun is such that the Earth comes in between the other two and at one point, it is capable of blocking all the sun’s light eventually leading to the Moon being overshadowed. Now three types of a lunar eclipse takes place- total, partial and penumbral. In total, the Earth blocks all the light which lets it difficult to see the moon. During a partial eclipse, some part of the Moon is blocked by the Earth while remaining is visible. And penumbral eclipse leads to the Moon travelling to the Earth’s penumbra where it faints a bit.

When to check: Since it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, after some time, the Strawberry Moon is likely to be faint and make it difficult for people to see, the IE report said. The eclipse will start tonight at 11:15 pm IST and will last for approximately three hours till 2:34 am IST (June 6). The eclipse is expected to peak at 12:54 am IST (June 6).

If not visible from a place, it is to note that there are multiple live streamings of the Strawberry Moon eclipse to take place. Meanwhile, there are two more eclipses slated to take place by July. After today, a solar eclipse will happen on June 21 followed by another lunar eclipse next month on July 4-5.