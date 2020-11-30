Lunar eclipse 2020: 4th and last lunar eclipse of this year to occur today, check timings, visibility

The number of previous occurrences of lunar eclipses this year has been bountiful as more than three lunar eclipses have taken place so far this year.

The fourth and final lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place today. However, in a bad development for the space enthusiasts and sky watchers, the eclipse is unlikely to be visible from most parts of the country as the eclipse will appear below the horizon and occur during day time rendering it invisible from most parts of India, according to the timeanddate.com. As far as the timings of the penumbral lunar eclipse is concerned, the eclipse event will occur starting from 1:02 PM (Indian Standard Time) and last for more than four hours and end by 5:23 PM (Indian Standard Time). However, people residing in many other parts of the world including many European, North American, South American and other Asian countries will be able to witness the event.

The number of previous occurrences of lunar eclipses this year has been bountiful as more than three lunar eclipses have taken place so far this year. The first, second and third penumbral lunar eclipse fell on January 10, June 5 and July 5 respectively. Beginning from about 1 PM in the afternoon, the lunar eclipse will increase its intensity to finally reach its peak position after the passage of about 2 hours at around 3:14 PM. After reaching its peak position the eclipse will finally start ebbing and completely fade by 5:23 PM in the evening.

Space enthusiasts and other people from India wanting to witness the phenomenon would be able to watch the livestream of the event from different parts of the world including on many channels on YouTube video platforms. Usually, viewing lunar eclipse with the naked eye is considered a safe exercise for humans unlike the solar eclipse which could impact one’s naked eyes. However, the view of the eclipse is best when viewed from a telescope.

Viewers who want to witness the lunar eclipse should tune in on various online streaming channels as the next lunar eclipse will only occur in the next year with a considerable amount of waiting time. The next lunar eclipse will only occur on May 26 next year and it will amount to a gap of some good 5-6 months.