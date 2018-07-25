Lunar Eclipse 2018 time in India, date, significance: All you need to know about Chandra Grahan

The world is set to witness the longest lunar eclipse in a century on July 27 night and early hours of July 28. (Source: AP)

Lunar Eclipse 2018 time in India and date: The world is set to witness the longest lunar eclipse in a century on July 27 night and early hours of July 28. The eclipse which will last for about one hour and 43 minutes will also be a ‘Blood Moon,’ where the Earth’s satellite takes on a reddish hue. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes directly behind the Earth and is eclipsed by the shadow of the earth. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. The only light that reflects from the surface is refracted (change of direction) by the Earth’s atmosphere giving it a reddish tinge. This is why it is also known as Blood Moon.

The phenomenon will be witnessed in many parts of the world including India. The other regions to see lunar eclipse 2018 are the Middle East, southern China, and eastern Africa. The Moon in the lunar eclipse will be passing through the middle of the Earth’s shadow, meaning it will spend the maximum time in darkness, thus contributing to the long duration of the eclipse.

Here is all you need to know about Lunar Eclipse 2018 or Chandra Grahan:

Lunar Eclipse 2018 time in India and date:

The event will start around 11:44 PM IST on July 27 and will take place in different phases. In the first phase, the Moon will fall under the Earth’s shadow. This is called the penumbral eclipse (initial stage). This stage is expected to set in from 11:54 PM. Meanwhile, the total lunar eclipse is expected to set in from 1:00 AM IST on July 28. It will be visible from cities including Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai among others.

For the second phase, there will be another partial lunar eclipse which will be visible from around 2:43 AM IST. The eclipse will be visible all across the globe, except North America.

How to watch Lunar eclipse 2018 in India?

Even though the lunar eclipse will be visible from most cities, people may not get a clear view due to pollution. However, those living in the countryside should get a good view of the phenomenon.

Why is July Lunar Eclipse important?

This will be the longest lunar eclipse till June 9, 2123 as a result of many factors. The Moon will be at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit which will make it appear smaller than regular. The Moon will also appear smaller than it looks during the Super Moon (when the moon is at the closest point in its orbit from the Earth).

Earlier this year in January, the world had witnessed the first lunar eclipse of the year in which the Moon had appeared red in colour and bigger in size. However, it was visible only in a few countries.