L&T empowers ISRO’s lunar odyssey: Pioneering the Chandrayaan 3 mission

In an extraordinary partnership spanning over five decades, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been at the forefront of India’s space program. Now, L&T is set to play a pivotal role in the much-anticipated launch of the LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan 3 mission, marking another milestone in their illustrious collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



At the heart of this feat lies L&T’s impeccable engineering prowess, as they have been responsible for manufacturing crucial subsystems and ensuring the smooth tracking of the mission. L&T’s state-of-the-art facility in Powai saw the successful manufacturing and rigorous proof pressure testing of the critical booster segments, including the head end segment, middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange, all boasting an impressive diameter of 3.2 meters.

Moreover, L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility in Coimbatore contributed significantly by supplying ground and flight umbilical plates, adding to the mission’s overall success. System integration of the launch vehicle, a vital aspect of the Indian Space Programme, has also been skillfully undertaken by L&T.



AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head of L&T Defence, expressed their privilege in partnering with ISRO for these nationally significant space programs, leveraging L&T’s exceptional engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and skilled workforce. This association has allowed L&T to establish itself as a major player in the evolving Indian space industry, with plans to contribute even more extensively to future space mission.

Demonstrating their commitment to excellence, L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility meticulously produced the space hardware, meeting stringent quality standards and adhering to the demanding timeline set for India’s third lunar mission. Remarkably, all the subsystems were delivered ahead of schedule, showcasing L&T’s dedication to punctuality and precision.



Notably, L&T’s Precision Monopulse Tracking Radar (PMTR) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, has played a vital role in the rapid acquisition and tracking of launch vehicles. Additionally, L&T successfully commissioned the Deep Space Networking Antenna at Byalalu, an essential component for future exploratory missions.



As a trusted long-term partner of ISRO, L&T has been instrumental in producing a wide range of hardware for numerous missions, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, Gaganyaan, and Mangalyaan expeditions. Their indomitable spirit and commitment to pushing boundaries have solidified L&T’s place in India’s space endeavors.



With the Chandrayaan 3 mission, the LVM3 launcher, ISRO’s heavyweight lifter, has been specifically chosen for its unmatched payload carrying capacity, enabling the successful launch of the Orbiter module into the desired elliptical orbit. To achieve this, the S-200 solid propellant booster, developed by L&T, assumes a crucial role within the launch vehicle.



As L&T and ISRO embark on this groundbreaking lunar odyssey, their collaboration paves the way for further advancements in India’s space exploration, reinforcing their joint commitment to pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and scientific discovery. Together, they are poised to make history once again and inspire generations to come.