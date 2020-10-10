  • MORE MARKET STATS

Low-intensity earthquakes recorded near Porbandar in Gujarat

By: |
October 10, 2020 7:18 PM

Four minor earthquakes were recorded in the Porbandar area in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Saturday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Ramche village in the district, 120 km east of Kathmandu.The 2.2 magnitude tremor had its epicenter 34 km NNE from Porbandar.

Four minor earthquakes were recorded in the Porbandar area in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Saturday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported. There were two quakes of magnitude 3.3 and 3 near Porbandar at 8.05 am and 9.44 am, said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Another two tremors of magnitude 2.2 and 1.8 were also felt with epicenters near Porbandar at 8.26 am and 1.09 am, it said. The first, magnitude 3.3 quake had its epicenter 31 km NNE from Porbandar, while the one with magnitude 3 intensity had its epicenter 31 km NNE from Porbandar, said the institute.

Related News

The 2.2 magnitude tremor had its epicenter 34 km NNE from Porbandar, and the 1.8 magnitude one had its epicenter 29 km NNE from the town, the ISR said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Low-intensity earthquakes recorded near Porbandar in Gujarat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi’s air quality in higher end of ‘moderate’ category, likely to improve marginally on Sunday
2Protecting our environment: The role technology can play
3Delhi govt will issue directions for usage of ‘green’ firecrackers: Gopal Rai