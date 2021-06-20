  • MORE MARKET STATS

Low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi

By: |
June 20, 2021 2:34 PM

The quake had its epicentre in Punjabi Bagh area at a depth of 7 km. It struck at 12.02 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

delhi earthquake, delhi quake epiucentre punjabi bagh, low intensity earthquake in. delhi, National Centre for Seismology.No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 struck the national capital on Sunday. The quake had its epicentre in Punjabi Bagh area at a depth of 7 km. It struck at 12.02 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

The NCS has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around Delhi after the NCR region witnessed a series of tremors from April to August last year.

Related News

Based on the analysis of satellite imageries, the signatures of active faults have been observed at various locations like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla Nehru Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Capital Region of Delhi and its surroundings had experienced minor and small magnitude earthquakes during April to August 2020. The epicentre of these earthquakes were located in areas of northeast Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Footprints of 6 dinosaur species found in UK: All you need to know about it
2Boost to gharials in India! Odisha witnesses first natural nesting of the endangered species after 46-year wait
3Widespread rain in Gujarat as southwest monsoon covers entire state