Look up! 5 space rocks to closely fly past Earth between Friday & Monday; here are some fascinating details

Most of us have weekend plans. However, if you are a space fanatic, you might want to hold on to your telescopes for this weekend. At least five asteroids will be flying past our planet between Friday (August 26) and Monday (August 29). These space rocks are not on their way to strike Earth’s surface, and according to NASA’s parameters, the distance at which they will be crossing our planet, they don’t qualify to be considered a ‘potentially hazardous object’.

However, some of them have captivating details that you definitely would be interested in knowing. Let’s dive in:

Asteroid NEO 2022 QP4: This bus-sized asteroid (40 feet in diameter) will be crossing the Earth at a close proximity on August 26, Friday. It will fly past our planet from a distance of 1,396,682 kilometres and it’s reportedly travelling at a speed of 25,000 kmph. It is said to be crossing in the wee hours of 3:15 am IST on August 27. The asteroid will reach planet Mars on December 31, 2022.

Asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4: This space rock is almost three times bigger than our previous guest – about the size of an airplane (110 feet in diameter) – but it has been keeping a good distance from Earth. According to NASA, it will cross our planet from a safe distance of 5.52 million kilometres on August 27, Saturday. This one is also travelling at the speed of 25,000 kmph. Fun fact – NASA’s small-body database said the asteroid 2022 QQ4 will next return to Earth in August of 2131.

Also Read | James Webb Space Telescope captures Jupiter in all its glory, check pictures here

Asteroid NEO 2022 QP3: On August 28, Sunday, this asteroid will cross us from a distance of 5.51 million kilometres and at a speed of 29,000 kmph. Similar to the size of his last two contemporaries, asteroid 2022 QP3 will visit us again on August 16, 2025.

Asteroid 2022 QX4: Long time, no see! This space rock’s first recorded visit was in 1977. After all those years, it will cross our planet again on August 29, Monday. QX4 is the biggest of the bunch at 140 feet in diameter. It will fly past Earth from a distance of over 1.8 million kilometres at a speed of 29,000 kmph. The next time we get to see (or hear) about it will be in September of 2026.

Also Read | India’s first observatory to monitor space activity to come up in Uttarakhand

Asteroid 2017 BU: Travelling on a Monday, this asteroid was first spotted on January 19, 2017. It will be flying past Earth at a distance of over 6.5 million kilometres. The space rock has a diameter of 110 feet and is travelling at a speed 25,000 kmph. The 2017 BU is estimated to be spotted next in 2051 February.