Locust infestation in India: 12 drones, a helicopter deployed; check govt’s action plan

Drones and a helicopter deployed to fight locust infestation in India! In order to fight locust infestation in some Indian states, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has announced that it deployed 12 drones and a helicopter to spray pesticide. A statement by the ministry said that it has also ordered five new helicopter-mounted spray systems from Britain that will be installed in Indian Air Force helicopter. Currently, the action is taken in as many as nine states that are also big producers of rice and wheat and second-biggest producers in the world.

The deployment of the helicopter for aerial spray of pesticides was flagged off on Tuesday and will be controlling the areas of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Nagapur, and Jodhpur, said Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister. He added that this helicopter can carry 250 litres of pesticide and can spray in an area of about 25 to 50 hectare in one flight. The helicopter has been deployed for desert areas after getting all the clearances from DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation.

At a time when India has witnessed one of the worst locusts attacks in more than two decades, state officials have also received permission from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to use drones for aerial spraying that is expected to neutralize the infestation locust swarms can cause. The state governments have been using fire engines and specialist vehicles to manage the locust attack.

Moreover, the central government has informed that the “deployment of vehicles, manpower and required machines has been increased whereas the affected states in India have been directed to utilize SDRF funds to combat locust infestation.”

Meanwhile, from April 11 to June 28, the government has performed control operations on 2,33,487 hectares of land in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, said the Agriculture Ministry. While control measures are being taken, there has been no significant damage reported to the crops as the infestation took place in the gap between the last harvesting season and planning for new crops.