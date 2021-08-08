Light to moderate rain in Uttar Pradesh

Lalitpur, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Kheri, Mathura, Meerut, Basti, Ballia, Ambedkar Nagar, Kasganj and Sambhal received rainfall, it said.
Light to moderate rain along with thundershower occurred at few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Sunday.
Lakhimpur Kheri was the hottest city in the state where mercury touched 35.6 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the state on August 9.
Rain/thundershowers are very likely at many places in the northern state on August 10 and 11.
