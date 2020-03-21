Light rains likely in New Delhi

By: |
Published: March 21, 2020 12:02:17 PM

Light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with winds gusting up to 30-40 kilometres per hour are expected towards the evening under the influence of a western disturbance, it said.

Light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with winds gusting up to 30-40 kilometres per hour are expected (File Image: ANI)

The national capital woke up to clear skies on Saturday morning, though light rains accompanied with gusty winds are predicted towards the evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with winds gusting up to 30-40 kilometres per hour are expected towards the evening under the influence of a western disturbance, it said. Another western disturbance is predicted to bring rains to the national capital next week, the IMD said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Light rains likely in New Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus hits moon mission: NASA suspends work on Moon rocket
2World Water Day 2020: India shifts focus to providing piped water to every home at household level by 2024
3Elon Musk’s SpaceX to send first manned flight to space! To dock at ISS in May