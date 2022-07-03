scorecardresearch

Light rain in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.7 deg C

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Monday.

Written by PTI
Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, it said.

The weather office said 0.1 mm of rainfall was recorded in the capital between 9 am and 5:30 pm. The relative humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 63 per cent. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, it said. On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26.2 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average

