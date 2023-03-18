Light rain in parts of Delhi; a respite from warm weather

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 89 per cent. Several parts of the city received rain. More rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted during the day, the IMD said.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur in northeast, northwest, west and southwest Delhi (Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport) and in adjoining areas, it said.

Rain is also expected in the National Capital Region (Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Gurugram), Sohana in Haryana, and Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur in parts of Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh and Safidon in Haryana and their adjoining areas during the next two hours, according to the weather department. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ (231) category at around 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, and a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius