Launch of ‘Vikram-S’ heralded new era for private space sector in India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the launch of ‘Vikram S’ rocket heralded a “new era” for the private space sector in India as he hailed the sector’s contribution in the sphere of space technology.

In his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that on November 18, the whole country witnessed “new history” being made in the space sector.

“On this day, India sent its first such rocket into space, which was designed and prepared by the private sector of India. The name of this rocket is – ‘Vikram-S’. As soon as this first rocket of the indigenous Space Start-up made a historic flight from Sriharikota, the heart of every Indian swelled with pride,” he noted.

India on November 18 successfully launched the first privately made rocket, developed by a four year-old startup, marking the entry of the private sector into the country’s space ecosystem which is currently dominated by the state-run behemoth ISRO.

The rocket, Vikram-S named in a befitting tribute to the father of the country’s space programme Vikram Sarabhai, tasted success in its maiden mission.

Elaborating on the special features of ‘Vikram-S’ Rocket, Modi said that it is lighter than other rockets, and also cheaper. Its development cost is much less than the cost incurred by other countries involved in space missions, he said.

Modi said that in space technology, world class standard at a low cost, has now become the hallmark of India, highlighting how some crucial parts of this rocket have been made through 3D printing.

“Surely, the name ‘Prarambh’ given to the launch mission of ‘Vikram-S’, suits it perfectly. This marks the dawn of a new era for the private space sector in India. This is the beginning of a new era full of self-confidence for the country.

Children, who once made paper airplanes and flew them, are now getting a chance to make airplanes in India itself. Children, who once used to draw shapes in the sky looking at the moon and stars, are now getting a chance to make rockets in India itself, he said.

Stating how India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries, Modi mentioned how India launched a satellite, which has been jointly developed by India and Bhutan.

“This satellite will send pictures of very good resolution which will help Bhutan in the management of its natural resources. The launching of this satellite is a reflection of the strong Indo-Bhutan relations,” he said.

Modi said Mann Ki Baat has been focussing on space, technology and innovation because of the good work being done by the youth in these fields.

“They are thinking big and achieving big. Now they are not going to be satisfied with small achievements. Secondly, in this exciting journey of innovation and value creation, they are also encouraging their other young colleagues and start-ups,” he said.

Speaking on drones, Modi said India is also moving fast in this field.

Mentioning the recent transportation of apples through drones in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, Modi reflected on how technology became a solution for difficult connectivity issues faced by the snow-bound region.

“Now with the help of drone technology, delicious Kinnauri apples of Himachal will start reaching people more quickly. This will reduce the expenditure of our farmer brothers and sisters – apples will reach the market on time, there will be less wastage of apples.

“Today, our countrymen are making things possible with their innovations, which could not even be imagined earlier. Who would not be happy to see this? In recent years, our country has undertaken a long journey of achievements. I have full faith that we Indians and especially our young generation are not going to stop now,” he said.