Launch of PSLV – C56: Ananth Technologies’ Major Contribution in the successful launch

The government’s decision to involve private industries in the space sector has led to a momentous milestone in space technology proliferation. On July 30, 2023, at 06:30 hrs IST, PSLV – C56 successfully launched the DS-SAR satellite and six co-passengers from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Ananth Technologies (ATL) has played a pivotal role in various launch vehicle and satellite missions for ISRO. Notably, ATL’s expertise spans a wide range of avionics packages, including Navigation interface modules, Inertial sensing units, intra-module harness, Control Electronics, Pyro control systems, tracking transponder, and Power systems, among others.

According to the company statement, ATL’s contributions also extend to Interface packages such as ICU-2, ISMU, TEX, CAF 3, SARU, RBB-15K, QUAD SBU-FB, BS TV/RCS PSM, SARB, and other vehicle interface units. With a commendable track record, the company has successfully completed the sub-assembly integration for five PSLV missions, including PSLV-C56. This achievement underscores the dedication and expertise of ATL’s team in bolstering India’s space missions.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, the founder and CMD of ATL, in the company statement expressed gratitude to ISRO for their unwavering trust, as ATL has been a dedicated partner for nearly three decades. The company’s contributions extend beyond launch vehicles and satellites, encompassing manufacturing of critical aerospace sub-systems for India’s strategic sector. These include avionics packages, sensors, communication systems, and sophisticated flight systems.

With headquarters in Hyderabad and exclusive facilities in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, the company has played a crucial role in supporting ISRO. The facilities aid in fabrication, assembly, testing, and supply of sophisticated electronic packages, computer systems, various sub-systems for launch vehicles, and satellite manufacturing.

Over the years, ATL has provided ‘zero-defect manufacturing support’ for 75 launch vehicles and 95 spacecraft, further cementing their reputation as a reliable partner in the space sector, it claims.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri emphasized that ATL is fully committed to contributing to the country’s space sector activities and other strategic programs as part of India’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’