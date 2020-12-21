Largest-ever virtual science festival! India International Science Festival set to begin tomorrow with 41 events

More than 90,000 people have registered for the event so far. (Image: Twitter/IISFest)

India International Science Festival 2020: The largest-ever virtual science festival is set to begin on Tuesday, ie, December 22, with 41 different events, and run till December 25. The India International Science Festival will have events around the themes regarding the general public and the society. With key stakeholders being young scientists and researchers, the IISF-2020 has several events like the Young Scientists’ Conference that aim to target the youth. The event is being organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and the Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA).

Here’s what we know about the festival so far.

The central theme of the entire festival is to look at science as a solution for global welfare as well as to reach the goal of a self-reliant India. During this, the Ministry of Earth Sciences would majorly be looking at two themes – water and clean air, to work towards a solution for reducing air pollution and building indegenous solutions for provision of drinking water.

More than 90,000 people have registered for the event so far.

With the aim to attract more and more youth towards science and technology, the IISF-2020 would have several events aimed at an audience comprising young minds. One of them is the Young Scientist’s Conference, during which participants would have to think out of the box and come up with innovative ideas using science as well as technology that result in the improvement of the quality of life and aid in the boosting of national development.

A science film festival, the International Science Film Festival of India (ISFFI), would also be a part of the IISF-2020. This year saw record entries of 632 documentaries, animated videos and short films on science, from across 60 countries. The film festival is organised with the hope of popularising science among the general public, while also looking to attract young filmmakers and enthusiasts towards science.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Science and Technology said that science films are a great way to create excitement regarding science among the audience, while also sharpening their analytical skills which would ultimately aid in an inclusive development of India. The ISSFI allows students as well as other participants to undertake the process of science filmmaking. Just like the IISF-2020, however, the ISFFI would also be virtually held between December 22 and 25.