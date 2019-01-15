Kumbh Mela 2019: Weather mobile app launched for pilgrims

Source: AP

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan launched a special weather service app for the Kumbh Mela at a New Delhi event on Monday, 14 January. The mobile app named ‘KumbhMela Weather Service’ by the ministry will provide information to pilgrims on live weather information on temperature, rainfall winds, and humidity.

The main goal of launching this special service is to give proper information of the weather and forecasts for the next three days.

Four automatic weather stations (AWS) in different locations within the radius of 5-10 kilometres in Prayagraj(Allahabad) have been set up for the same. As per the reports, the locations include include Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), Allahabad University, Delhi Public School and GB Pant Institute of Social Science.

In addition, the app will also provide weather forecasts and warnings for Allahabad for the next three days.

“The real time location specific weather information will be very helpful for the local and state authorities in the efficient management of the entire event,” Vardhan was quoted as saying.

This is not the first high-tech service for the Kumbh Mela this year. The Yogi Adityanath government has also set up virtual reality (VR) kiosks so that the devotees can watch Aarti, Shahi Snan in 3D format. In addition, a food hub and special tents have been set up, along with important emergency services.

The Ardh Kumbh Mela begins on Tuesday ( January 14 ) at the Triveni Sangam and will be concluding in March. Lakhs of pilgrims are gathering in the city for one of the biggest religious congregation.