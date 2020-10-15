Kudos! Haryana government unveils state-of-the-art mobile laboratory for testing of water quality

The van would be stationed at the Karnal-based State Water Testing Laboratory, and would operate throughout the state. (Image: PIB)

Mobile water testing facility: Haryana government now has a water testing lab on wheels! The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has launched a state-of-the-art van for testing the quality of drinking water. An initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the van can measure different parameters of water quality. The van would also be an effective method for carrying out surveillance on the quality of drinking water even in the remotest areas of the state. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide every rural household with a tap water connection by 2024, and for that surveillance and monitoring of the water quality is imperative.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti lauded the efforts of the Haryana government, and stated that the lab has been fully equipped with a multi-parameter system that contains sensor, probes, analysers and instruments needed to test the water quality. The water quality in Haryana is affected mainly by iron, nitrate, alkalinity, fluoride and total dissolved solids (TDS).

Mobile water testing lab van: Features and design

The van has been designed in a unique manner and it has been fitted with latest technologies and top-class features.

The van is fitted with GPS to track the location of the testing site.

The van has the feature to transmit analysed sample data to a centralised PHED server with the help of GPRS/3G connectivity. It also has power backup.

It also has the provision for on-site recording as well as reporting of results via smartphone or a similar smart device, along with the ability to send such results directly to a secure central server through the web.

A completely automated sensor-based analysis, which can be controlled by a centrally commanded software, has also been fitted in the van.

It also has an LED display unit, to instantly display results after the analysis is complete.

The mobile lab has the capability of measuring various parameters of water quality like TDS, hardness, pH, residual chlorine, alkalinity, nitrite, turbidity, zinc and Fluoride. It can also conduct microbiological tests of the samples.

It will aid in quick on-the-spot identification of the water quality problem.

The van would be stationed at the Karnal-based State Water Testing Laboratory, and would operate throughout the state. Apart from helping in providing access to water testing facilities in the remotest corners, the mobile lab would be highly imperative in case of the outbreak of a water-borne disease. In such cases, these mobile labs would be deployed on-site to ensure effective management of the disease, and to provide quick access to reports of water tests.