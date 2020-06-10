Kudos! Forest officials in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur rescue leopard from 50 feet deep well after three-hour operation

After being rescued, it escaped into the jungle. (Image: IE)

Leopard rescued from a well in Gujarat after three hours! A female leopard had fallen into a well in the Runvad village of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district on Wednesday, according to news agency ANI. In a video shared by All India Radio on its official Twitter handle, the leopard was rescued with the help of forest officials in an operation that lasted three hours, after which it escaped into the jungle. The well was 50 feet deep.

According to a report in IE, an SOS call was made to the forest department to rescue the jungle cat after it was spotted by the man who owned the farm where the well was located. The report further said that the leopard was on an iron rod which was embedded into the wall of the well, and the officials were quoted as saying that the water was much below the leopard.

The forest officials lowered a makeshift ladder into the well supported by ropes, to make a temporary platform through which the big spotted cat could climb out. According to the report, the leopard slipped two times, before it successfully climbed out and ran into the forest. The report added that the village where the well is located is surrounded by hills, which are home to big wild jungle cats.

Once the news of the leopard in the well spread, villagers flocked to catch a glimpse. The forest officials also had to handle the crowds which had gathered at the spot. The report also quoted an official as saying that the leopard was spotted on Wednesday morning, and there are chances that it had fallen into the well at night. They further said that the jungle cat continued to sit in the well through the night as it could not climb out on its own.