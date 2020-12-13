Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 10.7 deg C after snowfall

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
People walk on a snow covered street after the town received fresh snowfall, in Manali. (PTI Photo)
Keylong, Kalpa and Manali in Himachal Pradesh recorded sub-zero temperatures after the higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Sunday.
Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.