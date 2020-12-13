  • MORE MARKET STATS

Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 10.7 deg C after snowfall

December 13, 2020 7:56 PM

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

People walk on a snow covered street after the town received fresh snowfall, in Manali. (PTI Photo)

Keylong, Kalpa and Manali in Himachal Pradesh recorded sub-zero temperatures after the higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Sunday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 4.6 and minus 2 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a minimum of 2.1 degrees Celsius each.

Shimla registered a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Keylong received 10 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kalpa (5 cm) and Manali (2 cm), he added.

Besides Janjehli recorded 11 mm rainfall, followed by Jhandutta (10 mm), Wangtoo and Rampur (7 mm each), Reckong Peo (5 mm), Sarahan (3 mm).

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 22 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre has forecast dry weather in the state till December 19.

