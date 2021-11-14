Kerala weather update: Water level in dams at critical stage as heavy rain batters state

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorm and lightning strikes at one or two places till Tuesday. (PTI)

Water levels in several dams in Kerala reached critical level as heavy rain lashed the state overnight, PTI reported.

Southern Kerala was the hardest hit as several roads were under water today, disrupting road and train services. The weather bureau has warned of further heavy rainfall, especially in the state’s southern parts, over the next two days.

The Idukki district administration has already issued an alert for residents along the banks of the Periyar river. Citing data from the Tamil Nadu government, officials from the district administration said the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 140 feet this morning. The authorities have asked the residents along the river to be extra vigilant as the sluice gates could be opened within the next 24 hours if the situation worsened.

The administration in Pathanamthitta, which received heavy overnight rainfall, has urged residents, especially those in landslide-prone areas and near riverbanks, to exercise extreme caution.

It has also urged people living in landslide- and flood-prone areas to move to relief camps.

An ‘orange alert’ has been declared for Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts. Kottayam district received heavy rainfall in morning, but reported no untoward incident.

The continuous rain on Saturday caused minor landslips and disrupted train services in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to issue advisories for people in the hills, riverbanks, and tourist centres.

On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram. It also issued an ‘orange alert’ and warned of very heavy rainfall in Alappuzha, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorm and lightning strikes at one or two places till Tuesday.

Kerala was recently battered by heavy rain that left several dead and hundreds in relief camps as floods and landslides ravaged the state. It also suffered two devastating floods in 2018 and 2019.