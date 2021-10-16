Kerala Rain LATEST: IMD issues ‘Red Alert’ in five districts; 10 missing in Kottayam, IAF assistance sought — 10 points

Pathanamthitta and Kottayam are the districts most hit by the torrential rain. (Twitter/ANI)

Several regions in south and central Kerala went under water as heavy rainfall lashed the state. As visuals of rivers in spate amid the torrential downpour hit social media, the India Meteorological Department issued a ‘red alert’ and warned of extremely heavy rainfall in five districts.

IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ for Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for very-heavy rainfall for Palakkad, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, and Wayanad districts.

The IMD said in its latest statement the state was likely to receive isolated heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall till Sunday morning under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala. The weatherman has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall on Monday, but reduction in rainfall from Tuesday morning.

Kerala CM Appeal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed for extra vigil over the next 24 hours. In a post on his official Facebook page, the CPI(M) Politburo member said the rains had already hit the state’s southern and central districts. He warned that the rainfall would intensify in the northern districts by the evening, according to the IMD’s forecast.

Rivers in Spate

The water level in several rivers is expected to go up and the state would likely have to open the sluice gates certain dams, Vijayan said. He added that residents living in catchment areas of rivers should be ready to follow instructions.

The government raised four shutters of Neyyar Dam to be raised by 240 cm amid the rising water level. The state authorities said the Aruvikkara Dam shutters would be raised to 350 cm.

The water level in rivers, including the Manimala and Meenachal, is rising steadily.

Miraculous Escape

Two children escaped with minor injuries after a wall of their house collapsed following Friday’s incessant rain at Chempakamangalam. The wall collapsed on the children’s bed when they were asleep, family sources reportedly said.

Horrific Images

A viral clip on social media showed a bus stuck in a waterlogged street as the passengers struggle inside to come out — becoming one of the most defining images of the rain horror.

Another clip shows a few men trying to pull out a vehicle using only a rope amid the downpour.

Tourist Places Off Limits

Thiruvananthapuram Collector Navjot Khosa has urged people to avoid tourist sites or going near rivers and water bodies.

Several districts, including Kottayam and Kollam, reported damage to roads. In Kuttanad, the state’s ‘rice bowl’ spread across Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, severe waterlogging has made life miserable.

IAF Assistance Sought

The Kerala government has sought assistance from the Indian Air Force to conduct rescue operations following landslides. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the IAF help has been sought to conduct a rescue operation at Koottikal in Kottayam district after landslides isolated a few families.

Ten Missing in Kottayam

Cooperation and Registration Minister VN Vasavan informed PTI that 10 people were missing after the heavy rain washed away three houses in Kottayam.

Pathanamthitta and Kottayam are the districts most hit by the torrential rain.

Disaster Management

The Thrissur administration has urged people living in the district’s low-lying and disaster-prone areas and on riverbanks to move to higher ground.

The state administration has also barred fishing boats from venturing into the sea.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan conducted an online meeting of district collectors and took stock of the damage.

Health Minister Veena George also convened an online meeting of MLAs at the Pathanamthitta collectorate. Pathanamthitta witnessed severe destruction during the 2018 floods.

Covid-19 Situation

Kerala is still in the midst of a Covid-19 wave and the severe rain could make it difficult for healthcare personnel to reach patients.