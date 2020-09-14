Kerala rainfall may receive record rainfall in 150 years

IMD forecasted severe rainfall in many districts of Kerala in the next few days.

With a good monsoon this year, Kerala is set to receive 2,300 mm of rain for the third consecutive year. A report by Mathrubhumi citing weather expert Pradeep John, also known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said that there is a possibility the state will receive record rainfall in 150 year this month. The report said that in the next two to three days, the rainfall in Kerala is likely to exceed 2,000 mm. Given that there are 15 days left before the September ends, the state is set for a hat-trick of 2,300 mm rain. It is to note that the state recorded rainfall of 2,517 mm of rain in 2018 and in 2019, it received 2,310 mm of rain.

Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted severe rainfall in many districts of Kerala in the next few days and has also warned people regarding the same. IMD has issued Yellow and Orange alerts for different districts depending on the expected amount of rainfall. For districts including Alappuzha, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, Orange alert has been issued for September 14 and 15.

Whereas Yellow alerts have been released for districts- Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on September 16. The same alert has also been issued for Alappuzha, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for September 17. People have been advised by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to take all necessary precautions as there may be a chance of flooding in low lying areas.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh,Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala is also expected over the next four days, as per the data by IMD.