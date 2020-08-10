Kerala rain flood latest: Flood-like situation looms large; Thundershowers likely in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Kerala rain flood news, Mumbai rains weather news, Bangalore Karnataka weather news, Delhi weather rains news: Kerala to witness rainfall today. (Representative image by Reuters)

Kerala rain flood news, Mumbai rains weather news, Bangalore Karnataka weather news, Delhi weather rains news: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore are set to receive rains today, India Meteorological Department has predicted in its weather forecast. Meanwhile, Kerala is staring at a flood-like situation as the water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district has reached 136 feet even as the district is receiving heavy rainfall. The death toll due to landslide in Idukki has touched 42. IMD on Monday has predicted rainfall accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 40 kilometer is likely at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur are set to receive very heavy rainfall.

In North India, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi. IMD has also predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan. Rain or thundershowers and lightning very likely to occur today at isolated places over Uttar Pardesh’ Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Saharanpur districts, and adjoining areas, said Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

In Mumbai, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells. Reservoirs in Maharashtra currently have 49 per cent water stock as against 57 per cent during the same time last year, an official from the state water resources department said. Dams in the Konkan division are filled up to 66.49 per cent of their capacity as against 86.32 per cent on August 9 last year. Dams in the Aurangabad division, where many areas remain perennially dry, have 43.35 per cent water stock compared to 23.46 per cent last year. Reservoirs in the Nagpur division have 54.49 per cent water stock as against 31.91 per cent last year. The Nashik division has 42.46 per cent water stock as against 57.6 per cent last year, while the Pune division has 52.31 per cent stock compared to 83.38 per cent in 2019, as per a repeort.

In Bangalore, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Across Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, South Interior Karnataka.