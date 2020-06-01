Southwest monsoon hits Kerala today; check most affected districts; details

It is to note that the monsoon season in India starts with Kerala on June 1.

Monsoon season begins for Kerala! Southwest monsoon, marking the monsoon season in the country for this year has begun with Kerala. This year, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has arrived on time not even a day after or before the date announced. The four-month rainy season in the country accounts for more than 70 per cent of rainfall within the country. According to the department, the onset of monsoon is declared when 14 stations in Kerala- Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Minicoy, Punalur, Alappuzha, Amini, Kollam, Thrissur, Thalassery, Kottayam, and Kudulu report rainfall for at least two consecutive days or has a rainfall of 2.5mm. The monsoon is declared one the second day considering all criterias are met in 14 stations.

It is to note that the monsoon season in India starts with Kerala on June 1 and advances to all parts of the country by July 15. This year, with timely onset, a normal monsoon is forecasted by the IMD. In Kerala, it had already been raining for the last three days due to the depression that has formed in the Arabian Sea, off Kerala coast and will soon bring heavy rains to western coastal areas.

Kerala govt prepares to tackle monsoon-related illnesses

While the onset has been announced, the Kerala government is moving ahead with a revised protocol for the monsoon season, according to a PTI report. The rains bring many other diseases and the government needs to prepare to tackle some other expected diseases also among the Coronavirus pandemic. An increase in fever related cases during the monsoons is anticipated as every year there is a spike in the number of including Dengue, Chikungunya and Leptospirosis, the report said citing a senior health department official.

The state currently has more than 600 active cases for the novel Coronavirus and a total of 1269 confirmed cases, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At such times, coming up with new plans to battle diseases is crucial. The PTI report highlighted that the state Chief Minister has informed that those who complain of fever will be separated at the hospital entrances. The minister has said that controlling monsoon epidemics has become quite crucial and special attention will be given to the three epidemics- dengue, leptospirosis and H1N1 swine flu. These, along with the novel Coronavirus, have similar symptoms with fever as a main.

The government has also advised people to remain cautious of mosquitoes as well during this season. Keeping the surroundings clean has also become one of the main advisories for the state, apart from social distancing, so there is no breeding ground for mosquitoes