Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow ALERT for 9 districts, monsoon to hit state soon

Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram has been witnessing incessant rain. (Photo/ANI)

Kerala weather update news: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to announce the arrival of monsoon in Kerala but parts of the southern state have been witnessing continuous rains since Monday morning. The IMD has issued yellow alert for nine districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kannur. The weather department had earlier said that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala by June 1 or June 2.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram has been witnessing incessant rain since morning. The IMD said that the temperature is expected to go down to 25 degrees Celsius during the day in the city.

Also Read: Another cyclonic storm coming: IMD predicts storm to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra in next 48-hours

Meanwhile, a low pressure has formed in the Arabian Sea north to Lakshadweep and according to the weather department it is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the coming 48 hours. However, it won’t have much impact on Kerala as the Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ is predicted to move further towards coastal areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

All fishing activities off the coast has already been suspended by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) after the weather department’s alert regarding wind speed reaching up to 65 kmph along the state’s coastal areas and over Lakshadweep region.

The Mumbai regional centre of the IMD had earlier tweeted about the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. “The low-pressure area is being formed over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area,” the department had said.

Mumbai is already battling an intense battle against Coronavirus as the number of cases rising consistently in the city and Maharashtra. A cyclonic storm could further add to the trouble for the mega city.

Recently, Cyclone Amphan ravaged West Bengal and Odisha. Both the states are still reeling from large scale devastation following the storm.