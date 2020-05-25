Kerala monsoon 2020 date: Southwest monsoon expected to reach Kerala coast on this date; check details

Initial reports related to Kerala monsoon 2020 forecasts had pegged the date to be June 1, which was later revised.

Kerala monsoon 2020 date: Kerala monsoon season is just around the corner! The southwest monsoon is expected to reach the Keala coast between June 1 and June 5 this year! According to ANI tweet quoting Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala between June 1 and June 5, following which it is expected to reach Mumbai between June 15 and June 20.

Meanwhile, the Weather Channel report has issued a report citing scattered thunderstorms in Kerala and Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday. The report has warned that Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are set to witness very severe thunderstorms and need to be prepared accordingly.

Kerala monsoon 2020 forecasts earlier pegged June 1

Initial reports related to Kerala monsoon 2020 forecasts had pegged the date to be June 1, which was later revised. Kerala monsoon time typically begins in the month of June and is usually a very popular season for tourists who want to experience the monsoon firsthand.

Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 & June 5 & is likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 & June 20: Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre pic.twitter.com/NGMvaDEFI0 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Kerala monsoon months: How Kerala state is gearing up

Anticipating Kerala monsoon months, the state administration is already taking steps right from its primary health care centres. People are being advised to ensure hygiene in their homes and surroundings to ensure that there are no health hazards and the environment does not become a breeding ground for illnesses to spread during the much awaited Kerala monsoon time.

Kerala monsoon season: Social media drive to create awareness

The Health department of the state is actively working with several awareness initiatives so that people’s participation is leveraged during the Kerala monsoon months. Easy, people-friendly approach has been the crux of the state administration’s approach in tackling health-related crises so far. Notably, social media campaigns are also being driven aggressively to amplify the importance of health ahead of the onset of Kerala monsoon.