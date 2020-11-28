  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala in for heavy rains on Dec 1, 2 following formation of low pressure area

By: |
November 28, 2020 7:08 PM

Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

Yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts on Tuesday. (Representative image: PTI)

Kerala is in for a spell of heavy rains next week following the formation of a low pressure area over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas off Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘Orange’ alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on December1 and for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on December 2.

Yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts on Tuesday and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Wednesday, it said.

“A low pressure area lies over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal & Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2,” the IMD said in its website.

