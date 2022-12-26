Kashmir Valley reels under severe cold wave! Srinagar records minus 3.5 degrees Celsius

Currently, Kashmir Valley is going through the hardest winter period of 40 days famously known as ‘Chilla-Kalani ‘ and because of this it is hardly given any relief from the cold weather. The minimum temperature of Kashmir is still below freezing point and has just risen some degree. As per the forecast by the Met department, a dry spell will continue till December end, PTI reported. It is also during this period, heavy snowfall can be seen in the higher region.

As per the officials, continuous cold wave has resulted in freezing the Dal Lake along with the water supply. On Sunday night, maximum temperatures were still below the freezing point and rose to two to three degrees. The base camp for Amarnath Yatra which is in Pahalgam, recorded minus 5.7 degrees Celsius low compared to minus degrees Celcius up.

Kupwara district settled with the season’s lowest temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg, which is famous for ski-resort hill stations, marked a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius. Qazigund and Kokernag followed the trail with the lowest temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius and 2.5 degrees Celsius. A dry weather has been predicted by the Met Department till today in Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather can be expected to be there till 30th of December. A possibility of light to moderate snowfall can be seen in the higher regions, reported PTI.

It is said that heavy snowfall can be enjoyed during the period of ‘Chillai-Kalan’. This period usually starts around the 21st of December and lasts till 30th of January. The cold waves will then carry forward with a 20 day stretch of “Chillai’ Khurd’ which is also known as small cold and followed by a 10 days long “Chillai-Bacha’ called baby cold.