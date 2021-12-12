  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kashmir continues to record minimum temperatures below freezing point

By: |
December 12, 2021 3:27 PM

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night -- up by 0.6 degrees from the previous night -- which was the coldest of the season so far, the officials said.

kashmir coldGulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius -- up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. (Representational image: PTI)

There was slight improvement in the minimum temperature recorded across Kashmir, but the mercury continued to settle several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night — up by 0.6 degrees from the previous night — which was the coldest of the season so far, the officials said.

Related News

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius — up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, they said. The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Office has forecast light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Kashmir continues to record minimum temperatures below freezing point
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes east of Tokyo
2Cleanest water bodies of the world
3Delhi records season’s lowest temperature